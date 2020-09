Zach Eflin pitches complete-game shutout, Phillies win 7-0 vs. Blue Jays Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Zach Eflin delivered a complete-game shutout, as the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Toronto Blue Jays, 7-0. Eflin allowed only four hits through the seven inning victory in game one of Friday's doubleheader. Byrce Harper had a two-run homer in the fifth inning. Zach Eflin delivered a complete-game shutout, as the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Toronto Blue Jays, 7-0. Eflin allowed only four hits through the seven inning victory in game one of Friday's doubleheader. Byrce Harper had a two-run homer in the fifth inning. 👓 View full article