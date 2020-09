Splendid Psyche US Open: Tiger Woods & Justin Thomas feature in second round best shots https://t.co/BVV2lCUo22 1 minute ago Sokkaa_RSS US Open: Tiger Woods & Justin Thomas feature in second round best shots https://t.co/9qAxBuDDbF https://t.co/4gDA3y9Thm 7 minutes ago Daniela [email protected] RT @ESPNCaddie: Big name bye-byes: Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Gary Woodland (defending champ), Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, and Sergio Gar… 21 minutes ago Nick Metcalfe Captain America leads the US Open by one shot at the halfway stage. A level par second round of 70 leaves Patrick R… https://t.co/hI2u6HZrz1 51 minutes ago SeminolesGolf John Pak (+5) makes the cut at the US Open. Guys who didn't make the cut: Tiger Woods Phil Mickelson Gary Woodland… https://t.co/CmA9Gd8TwH 53 minutes ago Michael Collins Big name bye-byes: Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Gary Woodland (defending champ), Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, and Se… https://t.co/NjK3aRopOT 58 minutes ago Keenan Van Zile Didn’t know @USGA @GolfChannel that tiger woods at +7 Justin Thomas were the only ones playing the us open... the TF!!!!!! 4 hours ago Hunter Indominus RT @RMcIlroyTracker: 🚨 BREAKING: massacre currently going on at the US Open. Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas are just a few of… 4 hours ago