Messi in squad for Argentina´s World Cup qualifiers

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Club World Cup postponed, Infantino speaks on racism and Swiss investigation



FIFA's showpiece club competition, the Club World Cup, will not take place in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:50 Published 3 days ago 6 Latin American countries, among the 10 economies in the world, have lost the most jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic



Six Latin American countries are among the top ten places in the world for the economies with the highest percentages of jobs lost due to the coronavirus crisis. According to a study by the Santiago.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:37 Published 6 days ago Putin backs Russia's 2027 Rugby World Cup bid - federation



Russia is preparing an application to host the 2027 World Cup and President Vladimir Putin is backing the bid. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:18 Published on July 29, 2020

Tweets about this