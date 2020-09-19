Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Messi in squad for Argentina´s World Cup qualifiers

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Lionel Messi headlines Argentina’s preliminary 30-man squad for next month’s CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Bolivia. World Cup qualifying for the 2022 showpiece in Qatar was due to begin in March, but the coronavirus pandemic forced a delay until October. Now, Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina – who have not played since November – will […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Day we'll win World Cup finals, Women's Cricket will have different aura: Anjum Chopra

Day we'll win World Cup finals, Women's Cricket will have different aura: Anjum Chopra 04:07

 Cricketer Anjum Chopra spoke to ANI on women's cricket. Speaking on Women cricket, cricketer Anjum Chopra said, "BCCI is working well towards the game, they are giving all facilities to the players. Now players should play role in betterment of their game and skills because, eventually it's time to...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Club World Cup postponed, Infantino speaks on racism and Swiss investigation [Video]

Club World Cup postponed, Infantino speaks on racism and Swiss investigation

FIFA's showpiece club competition, the Club World Cup, will not take place in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:50Published
6 Latin American countries, among the 10 economies in the world, have lost the most jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic [Video]

6 Latin American countries, among the 10 economies in the world, have lost the most jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Six Latin American countries are among the top ten places in the world for the economies with the highest percentages of jobs lost due to the coronavirus crisis. According to a study by the Santiago..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:37Published
Putin backs Russia's 2027 Rugby World Cup bid - federation [Video]

Putin backs Russia's 2027 Rugby World Cup bid - federation

Russia is preparing an application to host the 2027 World Cup and President Vladimir Putin is backing the bid.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:18Published

Tweets about this