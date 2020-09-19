Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ian Wright predicts where Tottenham will finish with Gareth Bale

The Sport Review Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Ian Wright has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur could “easily” finish in the top four this season with Gareth Bale in their ranks. The Wales international is poised to complete a loan move back to the north London club from Real Madrid as Tottenham moved to bolster their attacking options. Jose Mourinho has been tasked with […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Gareth Bale’s representatives ‘discuss Tottenham return’

Gareth Bale’s representatives ‘discuss Tottenham return’ 00:46

 Gareth Bale’s representatives are working on a deal to take the Real Madridwinger back to Tottenham, the PA news agency understands. The 31-year-oldswapped the north London club for the Spanish capital in 2013, winning fourChampions Leagues during a medal-laden stint at the Bernabeu. But Bale...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tottenham supporters excited by Bale move [Video]

Tottenham supporters excited by Bale move

Tottenham Hotspur football fans have expressed excitement over Gareth Bale returning to the club. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:27Published
Gareth Bale Arrives At Spurs’ Training Ground Ahead of Deal [Video]

Gareth Bale Arrives At Spurs’ Training Ground Ahead of Deal

Gareth Bale has arrived back in the UK ahead of confirming a deal to return to Tottenham Hotspur. The Welsh footballer became the world’s most expensive player when he signed for Real Madrid in..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:21Published
Ecstatic Tottenham fans welcome Gareth Bale as he enters club's training ground [Video]

Ecstatic Tottenham fans welcome Gareth Bale as he enters club's training ground

A group of ecstatic Tottenham fans welcomed their possible new loan signing Gareth Bale as he entered the club's training ground in London. Spurs fans are heard chanting Bale's name as the Welshman..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:31Published

Tweets about this