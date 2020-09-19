|
Ian Wright predicts where Tottenham will finish with Gareth Bale
Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Ian Wright has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur could “easily” finish in the top four this season with Gareth Bale in their ranks. The Wales international is poised to complete a loan move back to the north London club from Real Madrid as Tottenham moved to bolster their attacking options. Jose Mourinho has been tasked with […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this