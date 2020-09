Tal Venada RT @PhillyPhillySps: Phils take game one of the doubleheader as Zach Eflin goes the distance and the offense backed him up with 7 runs incl… 5 hours ago Devin Valentine Zach Eflin pitches a 7-inning complete game shutout victory over the Blue Jays in game 1! Much needed win after blo… https://t.co/ldsliI8pNo 5 hours ago Philly Philly Sports Phils take game one of the doubleheader as Zach Eflin goes the distance and the offense backed him up with 7 runs i… https://t.co/KvYEhHHsjP 5 hours ago Philly Philly Sports Alec Bohm goes back-to-back with Bryce Harper, belting an opp💣 to right field, 3-2 Mets 1 day ago Vision is wasted on the Blind. Another @BENBALLER Chrome Die Cut has gotten loose in the wild. Belly is at $250 OBO and a Bryce Harper sits at $13… https://t.co/1PxbB3CmdH 4 days ago