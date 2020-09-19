Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Manchester United could have signed Liverpool new boy Thiago from Barcelona in 2013 – but David Moyes pulled the plug

talkSPORT Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Liverpool have completed a stunning deal for Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara. The Premier League champions were strongly linked with the Spain playmaker throughout the summer and have now secured their man. It is understood the Reds have paid an initial fee of £20million for the midfielder, with more to follow in add-ons. Liverpool manager […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Thiago Alcantara: Liverpool's new signing in profile

Thiago Alcantara: Liverpool's new signing in profile 00:54

 Liverpool have completed the signing of Bayern Munich midfielder ThiagoAlcantara on a four-year contract. The Spain international, who was in thelast year of his deal with the Bundesliga club, arrives for an initial fee of£20million. Manager Jurgen Klopp insists the 29-year-old’s arrival will...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Thiago: From Barca youth to Liverpool [Video]

Thiago: From Barca youth to Liverpool

Spanish football expert Terry Gibson discusses Thiago's journey from Barcelona youth to Bayern Munich, and now to the Premier League with Liverpool.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:02Published
Gerrard: Thiago excites me more than Bale! [Video]

Gerrard: Thiago excites me more than Bale!

Former Liverpool captain and Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says the signing of Thiago gives him butterflies and he is more excited by Liverpool's new player than Gareth Bale.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:30Published
Jurgen Klopp responds to Thiago Alcantara transfer rumours [Video]

Jurgen Klopp responds to Thiago Alcantara transfer rumours

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praises Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara butsays there is no interest in the Bayern Munich man despite transferspeculation linking him to the club.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

Related news from verified sources

David Moyes snubbed Thiago at Man Utd after Sir Alex Ferguson secured transfer

David Moyes snubbed Thiago at Man Utd after Sir Alex Ferguson secured transfer Manchester United appear to have lost the race for Liverpool-bound Thiago Alcantara, but it could have worked out very differently for them had David Moyes not...
Daily Star


Tweets about this

a_watyula

nur watyula RT @SkysportsITA: Fans talk: #GlazerOutWoodwardOut trends worldwide on twitter in what could be the largest online football protest. Former… 3 hours ago

jmakumu

james makumu Manchester United have agreed terms with Porto full-back Alex Telles and the 27-year-old Brazil international could… https://t.co/0mtbm4NcwH 3 hours ago

Ivansuper15

Iván @HeidebyMikkel @Juve1897no It wasn't Salas's fault that he was injured. That season he could have perfectly gone to… https://t.co/PjGgDQUtut 7 hours ago

onojj

Michael Onoja RT @utdreport: Manchester United could have full-back options of Sergio Reguilón, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Brandon Williams for the… 9 hours ago

BetoMcnary

1987 🇬🇹 RT @EnjoyInter: Pedulla: #Inter and #Napoli have asked #ManUnited for #Smalling but the player is waiting #ASRoma. If Roma could not find a… 9 hours ago