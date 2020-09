You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources North Texas High School Disinfects Entire Football Field



Collin County's Celina High School, with eight state championships, is making sure the turf is extra clean as the team prepares for a season unlike any other. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:04 Published 1 day ago High School Football Returns In North Texas Amid COVID-19 Pandemic



High school football returned to North Texas Friday with strict measures in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:55 Published 3 weeks ago 'Let Us Play!': Uncertainty Still Remains For High School Sports At Dallas ISD



Student athletes were vocal Thursday as they call for answers on when they can start playing sports. This comes as some North Texas districts start their football seasons on Friday. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 01:39 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this