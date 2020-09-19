Rumour Has It: Liverpool to sign Diogo Jota, Alex Telles agrees Man Utd deal Saturday, 19 September 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Liverpool’s transfer activity is ramping up. After securing the services of Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota is reportedly next on the list. Could there be more arrivals? TOP STORY – JOTA LIVERPOOL BOUND Premier League champions Liverpool are set to complete the signing of Wolves star Diogo Jota, according to Goal. Liverpool announced the […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources How Jürgen Klopp turned Liverpool into Premier League champions



The final piece in the puzzle has fallen into place for Liverpool as Jürgen Klopp's side were crowned Premier League champions. After an unprecedented season which was on hold for nearly three months,.. Credit: The Guardian Studio Duration: 06:34 Published on July 28, 2020 Clean-up operation in full swing following Liverpool title celebrations



Courtesy: Liverpool City CouncilWorkers from Liverpool City Council and Liverpool FC begin work on cleaning up the city's streets following celebrations as the club lifted the Premier League trophy for.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52 Published on July 23, 2020

Tweets about this

