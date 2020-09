Liverpool confirmed the signing of Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich on Friday with Reds legend and Rangers boss Steven Gerrard excited about the transfer

Liverpool transfer business defended by Ian Rush as he hails academy and asks ‘why spend for the sake of it?’ Liverpool have been quiet in the transfer market this summer and club legend Ian Rush doesn’t see that as a bad thing. Jurgen Klopp has signed Kostas Tsimikas...

talkSPORT 1 week ago