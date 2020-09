The Bend Supercars: Coulthard wins as title rivals clash Saturday, 19 September 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

Fabian Coulthard won a thrilling opener at The Bend, as Supercars title rivals Scott McLaughlin and Jamie Whincup were involved in a sensational clash 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this