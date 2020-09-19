|
No Sancho, no problem for Manchester United as incredible stat proves Bruno Fernandes is the man to galvanise Red Devils’ attack ahead of Crystal Palace clash
Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Manchester United may not sign Jadon Sancho this summer but fans must remember the Red Devils still boast an absolute dime in their ranks in the shape of Bruno Fernandes. The Portugal playmaker has proven to be a remarkable acquisition since his January arrival at Old Trafford from Sporting. Fernandes has had a transformational impact […]
