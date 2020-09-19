No Sancho, no problem for Manchester United as incredible stat proves Bruno Fernandes is the man to galvanise Red Devils’ attack ahead of Crystal Palace clash

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Brighton v Man United: Premier League match preview



In-depth preview of Brighton's Premier League match against Manchester United.The Seagulls impressed in a 3-0 win over Newcastle last week, while Unitedfloundered in their opening-game defeat to.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:19 Published 1 day ago Premier League round-up: Liverpool see off Chelsea as Man City start with a win



A look back at the Premier League's opening weekend as Liverpool capitalise onChelsea errors to make it two wins from two. Their main title rivalsManchester City overcame a tricky task at Wolves to get.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:01 Published 4 days ago Manchester United: 2020/21 season in preview



A look ahead to Manchester United’s 2020-21 season as Ole Gunnar Solskjærenters his second full campaign in charge. The signing of Bruno Fernandespropelled United to third place last year - but they.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Ed Woodward defends Manchester United’s transfer window as he responds to fan criticism over Jadon Sancho, Gareth Bale and other failures Ed Woodward has defended Manchester United’s lack of transfers this summer, as he addressed the criticism from fans ahead of their Premier League opener. The...

talkSPORT 1 week ago





Tweets about this