Wowing teammates in training, ruining Maicon in Champions League – How Gareth Bale became a superstar in his first spell at Tottenham
Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
The dreams of all Tottenham fans are about to come true with Gareth Bale closing in on a return. Bale will join Spurs on a season-long loan from Real Madrid, which is where he went when leaving north London for a then world-record fee of £85million seven years ago. It’s not clear whether the signing […]
