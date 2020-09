Barcelona's Luis Suarez named in Uruguay squad for FIFA World Cup qualifiers Saturday, 19 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The squad also includes Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde, Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur and Inter Milan defender Diego Godin, reports Xinhua news agency. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this