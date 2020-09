Punter loses thousands on outrageous bet as Phil Mickelson crashes out of US Open Saturday, 19 September 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Ardent Tottenham fans might stick a fiver on their club to win the Premier League, but you wouldn’t put £35,000 down, would you? Well, that’s exactly what one Las Vegas punter did, deciding to get behind Phil Mickelson at the US Open. And instead of winning the £2.6million jackpot, the betting slip was torn up […] 👓 View full article

