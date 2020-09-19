Global  
 

Under 2.5 goals at Southampton vs Tottenham 20/21 for Sunday’s Premier League showdown

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 19 September 2020
Competition: Premier League Market: Under 2.5 goals Odds: 20/21 @ 888sport In a battle between two sides desperate to pick up their first victory of the season, Southampton will host Tottenham at St. Mary’s on Sunday lunchtime. Starting with the hosts, while Southampton might have impressed many as they returned from the enforced break back in […]
Southampton 2-5 Tottenham: Son Heung-min scores four in Spurs win

 Son Heung-min scores four goals in a stunning display as Tottenham secure their first Premier League win of the season by thrashing Southampton.
BBC Sport

Son scores four in Tottenham win at Southampton

 Son Heung-min scores four goals in a stunning display as Tottenham secure their first Premier League win of the season by thrashing Southampton.
BBC News Also reported by •BBC Local NewsSoccerNews.comThe Sport ReviewDaily Star

Dele Alli left out Tottenham squad for second match in a row as serious doubts raised over Spurs future

 Dele Alli has been left out the Tottenham squad for their second consecutive match. Alli, the England midfielder, was not in Jose Mourinho’s matchday selection...
talkSPORT


