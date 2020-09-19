Norwich deny 20-year-old Max Aarons from making dream Barcelona transfer as Canaries reject £20m bid from Spanish giants
Saturday, 19 September 2020 () Norwich City have rejected two big-money bids from Barcelona for right-back Max Aarons, according to reports. The 20-year-old is a shock target for the Spanish giants after his impressive performances last season, despite the Canaries’ relegation from the Premier League. It is claimed the England Under-21 international had already agreed personal terms with Barca, and […]
Facts and figures ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, after Max Verstappen's winat Silverstone breathed new life into the F1 championship. The Dutchman'sfirst win of the season suggested Mercedes may not..
