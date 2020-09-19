Norwich deny 20-year-old Max Aarons from making dream Barcelona transfer as Canaries reject £20m bid from Spanish giants Saturday, 19 September 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Norwich City have rejected two big-money bids from Barcelona for right-back Max Aarons, according to reports. The 20-year-old is a shock target for the Spanish giants after his impressive performances last season, despite the Canaries’ relegation from the Premier League. It is claimed the England Under-21 international had already agreed personal terms with Barca, and […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources F1 preview: A lap of the Spanish Grand Prix



Facts and figures ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, after Max Verstappen's winat Silverstone breathed new life into the F1 championship. The Dutchman'sfirst win of the season suggested Mercedes may not.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:53 Published on August 12, 2020 Football rumours from the media



Willian might stay at Chelsea, who are also poised to sign Kai Havertz,according to the rumour mill. Willian could be set to stay at Chelsea afterall, with a breakthrough reached in contract.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:12 Published on July 28, 2020

Tweets about this

