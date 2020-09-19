Global  
 

Norwich deny 20-year-old Max Aarons from making dream Barcelona transfer as Canaries reject £20m bid from Spanish giants

talkSPORT Saturday, 19 September 2020
Norwich City have rejected two big-money bids from Barcelona for right-back Max Aarons, according to reports. The 20-year-old is a shock target for the Spanish giants after his impressive performances last season, despite the Canaries’ relegation from the Premier League. It is claimed the England Under-21 international had already agreed personal terms with Barca, and […]
