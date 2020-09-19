|
|
|
Packers vs. Lions odds, line: 2020 NFL picks, Week 2 predictions from proven computer model
Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between the Lions and Packers.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
NFL Spectators Must Wear Masks at Games This Year
NFL Spectators Must Wear Masks at Games This Year League spokesman Brian McCarthy has confirmed the rule. Brian McCarthy, via Twitter As COVID-19 continues to impact the U.S., pro football teams are..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:23Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|