Rashford could be first Man Utd player to get Anfield ovation! – Robertson

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Marcus Rashford’s charity work might see him become the first Manchester United player to get a round of applause at Anfield, said Liverpool defender Andy Robertson. United attacker Rashford successfully lobbied to have the free school meal voucher scheme extended to help families hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with the United Kingdom government making […]
