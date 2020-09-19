Global  
 

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day joins Big Noon Kickoff to discuss returning to action

FOX Sports Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day joins Big Noon Kickoff to discuss returning to actionOhio State head coach Ryan Day joins Big Noon Kickoff to talk the Big Ten returning to football. Day credits the leadership of Justin Fields, and Buckeyes players and their families with stepping up to get football back safely. He also speaks about players who previously opted-out potentially returning for another season.
News video: Full Interview: JSU's Jimmy Smith talks Pro Football HOF, Deion Sanders, Gardnew Minshew and more

Full Interview: JSU's Jimmy Smith talks Pro Football HOF, Deion Sanders, Gardnew Minshew and more 18:11

 Former Jackson State star Jimmy Smith talks with WAPT Sports Director Joe Cook on his recent nomination for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021. He also gives his input on the possibility of Deion Sanders taking over the football program. The Callaway product and Jacksonville Jaguars Hall of...

Ryan Day calls out Big Ten Conference, says there's ‘a safe pathway’ to play football in mid-October

 Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day on Thursday criticized the Big Ten Conference for its "disappointing and often unclear" communications regarding its...
