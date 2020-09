News24.com | Pogacar poised to win Tour de France as Roglic fades after shock turnaround Saturday, 19 September 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Tadej Pogacar all but clinched the Tour de France after his Slovenian compatriot Primoz Roglic let a 57 seconds lead slip in a tricky individual time-trial, the last day of real racing. 👓 View full article

