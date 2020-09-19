'What a performance' - How Port Vale's players rated in 2-0 win at Exeter Saturday, 19 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Match stats and player ratings from Port Vale's 2-0 win at Exeter City in League Two. Match stats and player ratings from Port Vale's 2-0 win at Exeter City in League Two. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

