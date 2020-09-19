Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

More ambition, more motivation, more focus – Ancelotti hails Everton after West Brom win

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Carlo Ancelotti declared “the moment is good” for Everton after Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored a hat-trick and James Rodriguez dazzled again in a 5-2 win over West Brom.  The former Milan and Real Madrid boss suggested his team were slightly flattered by their winning margin, after a red card for West Brom’s Kieran Gibbs helped the […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: More than 1,000 Florida voters registered to vote in 2 different states requested absentee ballots

More than 1,000 Florida voters registered to vote in 2 different states requested absentee ballots 02:35

 Andrew Ladanowski said it took him just half-a-day to find more than 800 people who registered to vote in Florida and Ohio and more than a thousand in Florida and North Carolina.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

La Nina Is Officially Here. This Is What It Means for Our Weather [Video]

La Nina Is Officially Here. This Is What It Means for Our Weather

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND — The U.S. Climate Prediction Center said on Thursday, September 11 that the weather pattern known as La Nina had officially formed. La Nina — which means "little girl" in..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:19Published
Pandemic prompts more millennials to purchase homes [Video]

Pandemic prompts more millennials to purchase homes

The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted more millennials to consider purchasing homes.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:50Published
Homeworking Drives Local News Resurgence: Nielsen Research [Video]

Homeworking Drives Local News Resurgence: Nielsen Research

Music and news are the media formats to capture the day-times of a new generation of homeworkers during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to research from Nielsen. And the company thinks the reduction..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:15Published

Tweets about this