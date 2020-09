Rugby league: Shaun Johnson suffers suspected achilles rupture in NRL defeat to Sydney Roosters Saturday, 19 September 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Former New Zealand Warrior and current Cronulla Sharks star Shaun Johnson is set for a long stint on the sidelines after appearing to rupture his achilles tendon while playing against the Sydney Roosters last night.The Roosters...

