Neville explains why Maguire and Lindelof will never work at Man Utd Saturday, 19 September 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Gary Neville has urged Manchester United to sign a new centre-back, saying Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are not quick enough or good enough at one-on-one defending Gary Neville has urged Manchester United to sign a new centre-back, saying Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are not quick enough or good enough at one-on-one defending 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Neville: Man Utd will stand by Maguire



Manchester United will give Harry Maguire every support they can and the incident involving the club captain in Mykonos may bolster the togetherness within the squad, says Gary Neville. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:35 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this