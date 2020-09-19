Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Washington Football Team vs. Cardinals odds, line: 2020 NFL picks, Week 2 predictions from proven model

CBS Sports Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between the Washington Football Team and the Cardinals.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Published
News video: NFL Picks Week 2: AFC West

NFL Picks Week 2: AFC West 03:09

 CBS Denver sports anchor Michael Spencer breaks down NFL Week 2 matchups in the AFC West, as the Denver Broncos face the Steelers in Pittsburgh, and the Kansas City Chiefs look to take down the Los Angeles Chargers. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Week two predictions from the 7 Eyewitness Sports team and The Point After crew [Video]

Week two predictions from the 7 Eyewitness Sports team and The Point After crew

Week two predictions from the 7 Eyewitness Sports team and The Point After crew

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 03:36Published
Dan Snyder Says Washington Football Team May Have Found Its Name [Video]

Dan Snyder Says Washington Football Team May Have Found Its Name

Formerly the Washington Redskins, the Washington Football team changed its name less than two months ago after facing cultural appropriation backlash.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published
Ron Rivera wins his Washington football team debut [Video]

Ron Rivera wins his Washington football team debut

USA TODAY Sports' Mike Jones breaks down how the Redskins rallied behind their coach and quarterback to earn a win over the Eagles.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:45Published

Related news from verified sources

Buccaneers vs. Panthers odds, line: 2020 NFL picks, Week 2 predictions from proven computer model

 The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between the Panthers and Buccaneers.
CBS Sports

Ravens vs. Texans odds, line: 2020 NFL picks, Week 2 predictions from proven computer model

 The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between the Ravens and Texans.
CBS Sports

Niners vs. Cardinals odds, line: 2020 NFL picks, Week 1 predictions from proven computer model

 The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between the Cardinals and 49ers.
CBS Sports


Tweets about this