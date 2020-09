Astros' Verlander says he needs Tommy John surgery, will be out until 2022 Saturday, 19 September 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the rest of the season. "I tried as hard as I could to come back and play this season," the 37-year-old said. "Unfortunately, my body just didn't co-operate."