Marshall's Brandon Drayton perfectly executes 'Peanut Punch' near the goal line Saturday, 19 September 2020

With Appalachian State poised to pull within one score in the fourth quarter, Marshall safety Brandon Drayton punched the ball out of tight end Mike Evans' arm. The Thundering Herd recovered and won the game 17-7. With Appalachian State poised to pull within one score in the fourth quarter, Marshall safety Brandon Drayton punched the ball out of tight end Mike Evans' arm. The Thundering Herd recovered and won the game 17-7. 👓 View full article

