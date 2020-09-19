´All love´ for Nketiah and Ceballos after winner following Fulham bust-up

Global  
 

Eddie Nketiah said “it’s all love” between him and Dani Ceballos after they combined for Arsenal’s winner against West Ham a week on from their bust-up at Fulham.  The pair were involved in a shoving match ahead of kick-off at Craven Cottage on the opening weekend of the new Premier League season and had to be separated.  Ceballos posted a photo of the […]
