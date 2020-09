IPL 2020: Ajinkya Rahane faces stiff competition for berth in Delhi Captials' XI Sunday, 20 September 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Ajinkya Rahane is unlikely to be a part of Delhi Capitals' playing XI for their IPL opening contest against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai today.



DC head coach Ricky Ponting believes Rahane's inclusion will add more depth to the team, but the India Test vice-captain faces a lot of competition for a slot in the middle order. Delhi... 👓 View full article

