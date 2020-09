Miami Hurricanes unveil incredible 2020 Turnover Chain after Al Blades Jr.'s interception Sunday, 20 September 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

The Miami Hurricanes unveiled their 2020 Turnover Chain on Saturday night when Al Blades Jr. intercepted Louisville's Malik Cunningham.

