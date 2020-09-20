Global  
 

Arsenal ´lucky´ against West Ham but mentality pleases Arteta

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 20 September 2020
Mikel Arteta admitted Arsenal were lucky in a 2-1 win over West Ham, but was pleased with his team’s belief on Saturday. After Michail Antonio cancelled out Alexandre Lacazette’s opener at Emirates Stadium, Eddie Nketiah came off the bench to score an 85th-minute winner for Arsenal. West Ham had 14 attempts at goal to Arsenal’s […]
 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says that his side shouldn't have to rely on the players at the top end of the pitch to get them out of trouble after they beat West Ham 2-1 in the Premier League.

