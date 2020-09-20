|
Arsenal ´lucky´ against West Ham but mentality pleases Arteta
Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Mikel Arteta admitted Arsenal were lucky in a 2-1 win over West Ham, but was pleased with his team’s belief on Saturday. After Michail Antonio cancelled out Alexandre Lacazette’s opener at Emirates Stadium, Eddie Nketiah came off the bench to score an 85th-minute winner for Arsenal. West Ham had 14 attempts at goal to Arsenal’s […]
