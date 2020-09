You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Koeman delighted that Messi is staying at Barcelona



Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman hails Lionel Messi's decision to stay with the team for the coming season. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:00 Published 1 week ago Koeman will be Barca's next coach, Messi to stay - president



Barcelona president says Ronald Koeman will be the club's next coach with Lionel Messi as the team's anchor. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:52 Published on August 18, 2020 'Barcelona is Koeman's dream job'



Ronald Koeman's former assistant manager at Southampton Sammy Lee says the Barcelona managerial role is Koeman's dream job. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:58 Published on August 18, 2020

Tweets about this