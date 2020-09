'Well done, MCA,' says Sunil Gavaskar Sunday, 20 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has praised the Mumbai Cricket Association for paying its staff full wages during the COVID-19 pandemic.



"Even as the IPL is on every cricket lover's mind, the news that the Mumbai Cricket Association is going to pay its staff in full has come as a bright ray of sunshine amid these dark... 👓 View full article

