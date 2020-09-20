Global  
 

Stars shine as Celtics regroup to beat Heat in Game 3 of Eastern Conference finals

USATODAY.com Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart all scored over 20 points to lead the Celtics to a 117-106 victory to pull within 2-1.
