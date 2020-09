D'Eriq King leads No. 17 Miami to 47-34 shootout win over No. 18 Louisville Sunday, 20 September 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Miami Hurricanes quarterback D'Eriq King threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns as Miami topped the Louisville Cardinals in a 47-34 shootout. Cam'Ron Harris added 134 yards and a touchdown on the ground in the victory. Miami Hurricanes quarterback D'Eriq King threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns as Miami topped the Louisville Cardinals in a 47-34 shootout. Cam'Ron Harris added 134 yards and a touchdown on the ground in the victory. πŸ‘“ View full article