Liverpool's transfer guru appears to have pulled a rabbit out of a hat after strikng an incredible deal with Wolves for Jota

Klopp tips ´cool´ Reds recruit Jota to bring new dimension to Liverpool Diogo Jota can step straight into the Liverpool team after his stunning move to Anfield, says a delighted Jurgen Klopp. The Portuguese forward joined from...

SoccerNews.com 8 hours ago Also reported by • Daily Star