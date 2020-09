Micah Richards predicts where Man United will finish this season Sunday, 20 September 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Micah Richards doesn’t believe that Manchester United have what it takes to challenge for the Premier League title this season. The Red Devils have been relatively quiet in the summer transfer window so far, with Manchester United having only brought in Donny van de Beek from Ajax ahead of the new campaign as things stand. […] 👓 View full article

