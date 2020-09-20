Italian Open: Rafael Nadal suffers loss in quarterfinals against Diego Schwartzman
Sunday, 20 September 2020 () Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal on Sunday bowed out of the Italian Open as he suffered a loss in the quarterfinals. Argentina's Diego Schwartzman defeated Nadal 6-2, 7-5 in the quarterfinals to progress ahead in the tournament.
Nadal had entered the tournament with a 100 per cent win record against Schwartzman after winning...
