Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Italian Open: Rafael Nadal suffers loss in quarterfinals against Diego Schwartzman

Mid-Day Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal on Sunday bowed out of the Italian Open as he suffered a loss in the quarterfinals. Argentina's Diego Schwartzman defeated Nadal 6-2, 7-5 in the quarterfinals to progress ahead in the tournament.

Nadal had entered the tournament with a 100 per cent win record against Schwartzman after winning...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

McEnroe Says Djokovic Will Be The Bad Guy For The Rest Of His Career [Video]

McEnroe Says Djokovic Will Be The Bad Guy For The Rest Of His Career

Novak Djokovic was disqualified from the US Open for hitting a line judge with a ball. The 17-time grand slam winner was disqualified from the US Open. According to CNN, sports commentators wonder if..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:34Published
Nadal to skip U.S. Open over COVID-19 concerns [Video]

Nadal to skip U.S. Open over COVID-19 concerns

Rafael Nadal confirms he will not defend his U.S. Open tennis crown this year becasue of health concerns in North America. The Spaniard is the highest profile men's player to withdraw from the event..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:17Published
My heart said no to U.S. Open defence, says Nadal [Video]

My heart said no to U.S. Open defence, says Nadal

Defending U.S. Open champion Rafael Nadal says his decision to skip this year's grand slam was a personal decision made from the heart.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Nadal beaten by Schwartzman in Rome quarters

 Rafael Nadal's first tournament in seven months ended with a 6-2, 7-5 loss to Diego Schwartzman in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open on Saturday.
ESPN


Tweets about this