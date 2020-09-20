Ed Woodward strategy fails as Dortmund ‘plan to raise’ Jadon Sancho asking price

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources McInally: Utd should pay Sancho asking price



Soccer Saturday's Alan McInally says Manchester United should pay Borussia Dortmund's asking price for Jadon Sancho. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:05 Published 19 hours ago Barcelona To Sell Griezmann, Luis Suarez & Other Stars In Big Overhaul! Transfer Talk



This week our headline story is of course Barcelona, where Ronaldo Koeman has just arrived as manager. The former Dutch international and coach is ready to crack the whip in Catalonia, with a number of.. Credit: FootballDaily Duration: 08:58 Published on August 20, 2020 Dortmund adamant Sancho won't leave



Dharmesh Sheth reports that Borussia Dortmund insist there is 'no room for interpretation' over their stance on Jadon Sancho, and are adamant he will stay at the club. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 03:30 Published on August 14, 2020

Tweets about this