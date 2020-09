You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tottenham sign Bale on loan



Tottenham Hotspur confirm the signing of winger Gareth Bale from Spanish champions Real Madrid. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 08:04 Published 14 hours ago Bale receives hero's welcome from Spurs fans



Gareth Bale gets a hero's welcome as he arrives to Tottenham Hotspur's training ground on returning to the club. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:14 Published 2 days ago Tottenham fans excited by Bale returning to Spurs



Tottenham Hotspur supporters excited at the news that Gareth Bale is returning to the club on a season-long loan deal. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:02 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this