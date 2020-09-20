Liverpool FC make loan offer for 23-year-old FC Barcelona forward – report
Sunday, 20 September 2020 () Liverpool FC are interested in a move to sign FC Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele on loan, according to a report in Spain. Spanish media outlet Sport, as quoted by website Give Me Sport, is reporting that the Premier League champions are hoping to secure the 23-year-old on a season-long loan deal. The same article states […]
Liverpool have completed the signing of Bayern Munich midfielder ThiagoAlcantara on a four-year contract. The Spain international, who was in thelast year of his deal with the Bundesliga club, arrives for an initial fee of£20million. Manager Jurgen Klopp insists the 29-year-old’s arrival will...