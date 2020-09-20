|
Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho keen on Manchester United star Jesse Lingard as midfielder plots Ole Gunnar Solskjaer talks
Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Tottenham are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United star Jesse Lingard after he was left out of their defeat to Crystal Palace. The midfielder didn’t even make the bench for the game at Old Trafford as the Red Devils were beaten 3-1. Spurs have already been busy in the transfer market with a huge double […]
