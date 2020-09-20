Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho keen on Manchester United star Jesse Lingard as midfielder plots Ole Gunnar Solskjaer talks

talkSPORT Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Tottenham are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United star Jesse Lingard after he was left out of their defeat to Crystal Palace. The midfielder didn’t even make the bench for the game at Old Trafford as the Red Devils were beaten 3-1. Spurs have already been busy in the transfer market with a huge double […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Ole: Penalty decision and retake very harsh

Ole: Penalty decision and retake very harsh 03:12

 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted his side were deservedly beaten during the 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace but conceded the decision to award the visitors a penalty was “very harsh”

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Man Utd trying to bring in more signings says Solskjaer [Video]

Man Utd trying to bring in more signings says Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he hopes to make more signings before the transfer window shuts.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:26Published
Solskjaer counting on Maguire to 'focus on football' after Mykonos incident [Video]

Solskjaer counting on Maguire to 'focus on football' after Mykonos incident

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes that Harry Maguire's arrestand pending appeal in the Greek courts following an incident in Mykonos doesnot distract the club's captain.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Jose Mourinho refuses to comment as Gareth Bale linked with Tottenham return [Video]

Jose Mourinho refuses to comment as Gareth Bale linked with Tottenham return

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has refused to comment on the club’s attemptsto re-sign Gareth Bale. The PA news agency understands the Real Madridwinger’s representatives are working on a deal to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Tottenham Hotspur eye Jesse Lingard

 Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Manchester United attacking player Jesse Lingard in the summer transfer window, according to The Daily Star. It has...
SoccerNews.com


Tweets about this