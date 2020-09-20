Global  
 

“Very very impressive” – Gareth Bale sees the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first time (Video)

Sunday, 20 September 2020
When Gareth Bale left Tottenham Hotspur for Real Madrid in 2013, the team was still playing at the old White Hart Lane. Therefore, the first time he saw the new stadium was when he came back a few days ago. The moment @GarethBale11 stepped out at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the very first time… #BaleIsBack […]
News video: Mourinho remains coy on Tottenham return for Bale

Mourinho remains coy on Tottenham return for Bale 01:12

 Jose Mourinho refuses to be drawn into speculation linking Gareth Bale with a return to Tottenham Hotspur from Real Madrid.

