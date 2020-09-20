|
“Very very impressive” – Gareth Bale sees the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first time (Video)
Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
When Gareth Bale left Tottenham Hotspur for Real Madrid in 2013, the team was still playing at the old White Hart Lane. Therefore, the first time he saw the new stadium was when he came back a few days ago. The moment @GarethBale11 stepped out at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the very first time… #BaleIsBack […]
