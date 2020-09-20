Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wolves 'one step away' from completing Nelson Semedo deal

Walsall Advertiser Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly on the verge of signing Barcelona defender Nelson Semedo.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this