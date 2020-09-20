|
Watch Khamzat Chimaev knock out Gerald Meerschaert in just 17 SECONDS – as Dana White hails ‘one of the most special UFC fighters I’ve ever seen’
Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Dana White admitted he has ‘never seen anything like’ Khamzat Chimaev and hailed him as ‘one of the most special fighters I’ve ever seen’. One of the most fearsome and dominant prospects ever seen in UFC history continued his incredible rise with a 17-second knockout of Gerald Meerschaert. Chimaev, who made his UFC debut in […]
