BT Sport pundit reacts to Son’s display in Tottenham’s 5-2 win at Southampton Sunday, 20 September 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

Jermaine Jenas heaped praise on Son Heung-min for his “brilliant” four goals in Tottenham Hotspur’s 5-2 win over Southampton at St Mary’s on Sunday. The South Korea international started alongside Harry Kane and Lucas Moura in Jose Mourinho’s attack after Spurs completed the re-signing of Gareth Bale from Real Madrid this week. Tottenham slumped to […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

