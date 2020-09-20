|
BT Sport pundit reacts to Son’s display in Tottenham’s 5-2 win at Southampton
Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Jermaine Jenas heaped praise on Son Heung-min for his “brilliant” four goals in Tottenham Hotspur’s 5-2 win over Southampton at St Mary’s on Sunday. The South Korea international started alongside Harry Kane and Lucas Moura in Jose Mourinho’s attack after Spurs completed the re-signing of Gareth Bale from Real Madrid this week. Tottenham slumped to […]
