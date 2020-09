Can Spurs challenge for top four?



Tim Sherwood wonders if Tottenham can challenge for the top four this season as they've got top forwards in Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:53 Published 1 week ago

The search for Harry Kane's back up



Speaking on The Football Show, Tom Huddlestone and Danny Higginbotham talk about the difficulty of Tottenham's search for a striker who would be a back up for Harry Kane. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:48 Published 1 week ago