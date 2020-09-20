Peter Schrager names Saints as best team in the NFL over Seahawks
Sunday, 20 September 2020 () Charissa Thompson leads the 'Snap Judgment' segment, where Peter Schrager, Tony Gonzales, Michael Vick, Dave Wannstedt weigh in on some of the hastier takes of the season. Hear why Peter Schrager thinks it's a snap judgment for Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks to be considered the best team in the NFL when the New Orleans Saints have proven they have the most complete roster in the league.
