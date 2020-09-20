Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Peter Schrager names Saints as best team in the NFL over Seahawks

FOX Sports Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Peter Schrager names Saints as best team in the NFL over SeahawksCharissa Thompson leads the 'Snap Judgment' segment, where Peter Schrager, Tony Gonzales, Michael Vick, Dave Wannstedt weigh in on some of the hastier takes of the season. Hear why Peter Schrager thinks it's a snap judgment for Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks to be considered the best team in the NFL when the New Orleans Saints have proven they have the most complete roster in the league.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Las Vegas Raiders playing the New Orleans Saints in one weekend

Las Vegas Raiders playing the New Orleans Saints in one weekend 01:12

 We are now a weekend away from the Raiders playing their first home game here in Las Vegas! The team will be taking on the New Orleans Saints on ABC Monday night.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Coach Gruden responds to mask criticism during Vegas home opener [Video]

Coach Gruden responds to mask criticism during Vegas home opener

During the post-game interview Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden was asked about his inconsistency of wearing a face mask during the team's 34-24 win over the Saints. Several coaches have been fined..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:35Published
The FOX NFL Kickoff team breaks down the strengths and weaknesses of the NFC West [Video]

The FOX NFL Kickoff team breaks down the strengths and weaknesses of the NFC West

Hear the FOX NFL Kickoff team assess the strengths and weaknesses of the Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:36Published
Skip Bayless: Ranking Tom Brady's offense 11th best in the NFL is completely asinine [Video]

Skip Bayless: Ranking Tom Brady's offense 11th best in the NFL is completely asinine

The Athletic has ranked Tom Brady's offense 11th best in the NFL, putting the Buccaneers behind the Dallas Cowboys and the Seattle Seahawks. Skip Bayless tells Shannon Sharpe why he believes this..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:19Published

Tweets about this

_CollegeNetwork

The College Network The College Network Peter Schrager names Saints as best team in the NFL over Seahawks https://t.co/sUQQK0Zgwq 1 week ago

mybip

mybip Peter Schrager names Saints as best group in the NFL over Seahawks https://t.co/HeCauauqas 1 week ago