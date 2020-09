Toyota "running out of words" to console #7 crew after Le Mans 24 Hours defeat Sunday, 20 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Toyota's LMP1 technical director Pascal Vasselon said he is "running out of words" to console the #7 crew after another near-miss at the 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this