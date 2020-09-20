|
Jamie Carragher reacts to Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win at Chelsea FC
Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Jamie Carragher praised Liverpool FC for producing a performance worthy of champions in Sunday evening’s 2-0 win at Chelsea FC. Liverpool FC made the trip to face a new-look Chelsea FC side after Frank Lampard brought in seven new faces in the 2020 summer transfer window. Chelsea FC were reduced to 10 men at the […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this